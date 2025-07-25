‘Hugely Impressive’—Wrexham Make Transfer Approach for Former Man Utd Star
Christian Eriksen’s agent confirmed that freshly promoted Championship outfit Wrexham made an approach for his client. Despite heaping praise on the upwardly mobile Welsh side, the former Manchester United player is expected to remain in one of Europe’s top flights.
The 33-year-old has been a free agent since the end of June when his contract at Old Trafford was allowed to expire. Despite his well-documented health issues—Eriksen has played with pacemaker since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020—the Denmark international maintains an impressive injury record.
Eriksen made the squad for 56 of United’s 60 matches across all competitions last season, appearing 35 times in total. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder may be approaching the latter stages of his career, but he still considers himself capable of competing with and against top-flight opposition.
“Christian still wants to play in a first-tier competition and he absolutely wants to stay in Western Europe,” Eriksen’s representative Martin Schoots told the Daily Mail. “There are some contacts going on but it has to suit both sides.”
In terms of specific interest from the new addition to the Championship, Schoots added: “Wrexham are really upgrading everything both on and off the field, and it is a hugely impressive project, as you can see from the presence of people like [CEO] Michael Williamson there.”
The club famously fronted by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have already been busy this summer. On top of the record-breaking acquisition of Liberato Cacace from Empoli for €2.5 million (£2.2 million, $2.9 million) Wrexham have snapped up former Liverpool and Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward as well as Josh Windass on free transfers.
George Thomason’s arrival from Bolton Wanderers combined with the purchase of Plymouth Argyle talisman Ryan Hardie has taken the club’s summer outlay to north of £4 million ($5.4 million), and that’s before even considering the undisclosed fee paid for Lewis O’Brien, which could stretch to as much as £5 million ($6.8 million) alone.