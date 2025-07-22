Wrexham Sign Former Rival Midfielder Ahead of Championship Return
Wrexham have reached an agreement for the transfer of Bolton Wanderers midfielder George Thomason, marking their fourth signing of the summer.
With less than three weeks until Wrexham kick off their first Championship campaign in 43 years, the Red Dragons are making eye-catching moves in the summer transfer window. Not only has the Welsh outfit signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward and Plymouth Argyle forward Ryan Hardie, but they also welcomed Liberato Cacace in a club-record deal worth €2.5million (£2.2 million; $2.9 million).
Wrexham have now added another new face to the dressing room. Thomason inked a three-year contract with the oldest club in Wales, keeping him in a red shirt until the end of the 2027–28 season. According to The Athletic, Bolton and Wrexham agreed to a fee in the region of £1.2 million ($1.62m) for the 24-year-old.
Thomason, who wore the captain’s armband for Bolton last season, made 169 appearances for the Trotters in his five-year stint with the club. The Englishman helped the team secure promotion from League Two back in 2021 and also contributed to Bolton’s EFL Trophy triumph two years later.
The new signing led Bolton against Wrexham last season as the two sides clashed in League One. Both meetings between the two clubs ended in goalless draws.
“I’m buzzing to be here, and I can’t wait to be a part of the journey that the club has been on,” Thomason said. “It’s a really exciting time to be a part of the football club and it’s going to be a really exciting season.”
Wrexham are coming off a historic third consecutive promotion. The Red Dragons finished second in their 2024–25 League One campaign, earning an automatic place in the Championship for the upcoming season.
Cameras from the Emmy award-winning docuseries Welcome to Wrexham have followed the team’s journey all the way from the National League to now the Championship. Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been vocal about their dreams of leading the Red Dragons to the Premier League one day.
“We’re delighted to welcome George to the club,” manager Phil Parkinson said. “We’re looking forward to getting him in training with the lads later this week and fully integrating him into the group.”