Wrexham Confirm Ex-Rangers Star As Next Eye-Catching Signing
Wrexham continue to bolster their squad this summer, this time by signing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass.
The Red Dragons have made move after move over the last two months in preparation for their return to the Championship. Wrexham have welcomed four new players to Wales, including Liberato Cacace in a club-record deal worth €2.5million (£2.2 million; $2.9 million).
With their sights firmly set on securing a fourth consecutive promotion this season, Phil Parkinson’s side has welcomed Windass on a free transfer. The attacking midfielder inked a three-year contract with the oldest club in Wales through the end of the 2027–28 season.
Windass spent the last five years with Sheffield Wednesday before a very public falling out with the club this summer. The 31-year-old made 47 appearances for the Owls last season, recording 13 goals and six assists along the way.
The Englishman also played a pivotal role in the Owls’ promotion to the Championship in the 2023–24 season. Windass scored the winning goal in the play-off final against Barnsley and was named to the EFL League One Team of the Season.
Before his stint with Sheffield Wednesday, Windass played for Wigan Athletic, Rangers and Accrington Stanley. In his time in Scotland, the midfielder made 73 appearances and recorded 32 goal contributions.
Windass now joins Cacace, former Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward, Ryan Hardie and George Thomason as Wrexham’s newest additions. The club made room for the five reinforcements after releasing eight players in May, including fan-favourite Steven Fletcher.
“I’m looking forward to getting going. I’ve spoken to the manager, who has showed me his plans for the season and what he expects from the group, and I’ve really bought into that,” Windass said.
Parkinson also shared his excitement with the move: “I’m delighted to welcome Josh to the Club. He’s a player with a lot of Championship experience and I’m looking forward to working with him over the coming seasons.”