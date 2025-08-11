WSG Tirol vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid take on Austrian side WSG Tirol in a friendly a week before their 2025–26 La Liga campaign gets underway against Osasuna.
Los Blancos travel to Innsbruck on Tuesday evening for their final preparations ahead of the new season. Madrid’s Club World Cup travails significantly reduced their preseason schedule, with Carlo Ancelotti’s successor, Xabi Alonso, enjoying the first taste of competitive action upon his return.
Alonso arrived to much fanfare after a hugely successful managerial spell with Bayer Leverkusen, and there were undoubtedly positive signs in the U.S. However, their 4–0 defeat to European champions Paris Saint-Germain shows that there’s still a sizeable gulf to close.
They’re taking on a WSG Tirol outfit that have spent much of their history outside of the Austrian top tier. However, Madrid’s upcoming opponents, who were promoted to the Bundesliga in 2019, have started the 2025–26 season in fine form. They’ve won two from two to start the league campaign, including a 3–1 victory over LASK on Sunday.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Tuesday’s friendly.
What Time Does WSG Tirol vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: Innsbruck, Austria
- Stadium: Tivoli Stadium Tirol
- Date: Tuesday, August 12
- Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT
WSG Tirol vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record
This is the first meeting between WSG Tirol and Real Madrid.
Current Form (All Competitions)
WSG Tirol
Real Madrid
WSG Tirol 3–1 LASK - 10/7/25
PSG 4–0 Real Madrid - 9/7/25
WSG Tirol 4–2 Hartberg - 2/7/25
Real Madrid 3–2 Dortmund - 5/7/25
Admira II 0–4 WSG Tirol - 25/6/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus - 1/7/25
WSG Tirol 1–2 Al Ahli - 18/6/25
RB Salzburg 0–3 Real Madrid - 26/6/25
WSG Tirol 0–1 Shabab Al Ahli - 18/6/25
Real Madrid 3–1 Pachuca - 22/6/25
How to Watch WSG Tirol vs. Real Madrid on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
International
Real Madrid TV
WSG Tirol Team News
This fixture is sandwiched between Matchweeks 2 and 3 in the Austrian Bundesliga season, with manager Philipp Semlic opting for two unchanged starting XI’s at the start of the league campaign.
Tirol’s squad is dominated by Austrians, but there is American representation via Quincy Butler, who has started both of their 2025–26 league outings.
Valentino Müller’s already scored four times from midfield, while Moritz Wels has also found the back of the net in both of Tirol’s league outings.
Lukas Sulzbacher misses out due to a long-term knee injury.
WSG Tirol Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
WSG Tirol predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (3-4-2-1): Stejskal; Boras, Lawrence, Gugganig; Butler, Müller, Taferner, Böckle; Wels, Sabitzer; Anselm
Real Madrid Team News
Eduardo Camavinga is the latest Madrid star to join the injury list, with the French midfielder spraining his ankle in training on Sunday. His status for the La Liga opener against Osasuna has already been thrust into doubt, but he should avoid another frustratingly prolonged absence.
Camavinga is yet to feature under Alonso, with fitness issues preventing him from playing a role at the Club World Cup.
He joins Jude Bellingham, new No. 9 Endrick and Ferland Mendy on the sidelines. Bellingham’s shoulder surgery will keep him out for months, but Endrick and Mendy should be back in action by the end of August.
Álvaro Carreras could make his first appearance since rejoining the club, while Alonso will decide whether to include Gonzalo García in his starting XI with both Kylian Mbappé and Vinicíus Júnior available.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. WSG Tirol
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. WSG Tirol (4-3-1-2): Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Pitarch, Tchouaméni, Ceballos; Güler; Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
WSG Tirol vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
The Club World Cup ended on a sour note for Madrid, who always expect to win. The manner of their defeat to PSG was alarming, but the club will hope that Alonso’s more hands-on approach compared to Ancelotti will pay dividends in the long run.
Alonso’s squad has been hit by injuries, but those fit and available should be raring to go with the new season a week away.
Tirol have started their league season impressively and should be a decent test on Tuesday, but Madrid, even if there’s some rust to shake off and more balancing for Alonso to do, will surely prevail in Innsbruck.