PSG 4–0 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Champions League Holders Destroy Los Blancos to Reach Club World Cup Final
Paris Saint-Germain ran riot against Real Madrid and dispatched them 4–0 in the Club World Cup semifinals.
It was all PSG from the moment the game started. Thibaut Courtois made two pivotal saves early, but he couldn't do anything to avoid two egregious mistakes from Raúl Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger that led to Fabían Ruiz and Ousmane Dembélé putting the Parisians ahead 2–0 less than 10 minutes into the match.
Real Madrid couldn't find any answers to the PSG onslaught and Ruiz bagged his brace and his team's third before the clock had even hit 30 minutes in the first half.
The three first-half goals plus the utter dominance sufficed for PSG. The Champions League holders comfortably were in cruise control in the second half and Luis Enrique began to take off some of his key pieces to have them rested and ready for the final.
Xabi Alonso's side also waved the white flag as he gave minutes to his former teammate and Real Madrid legend Luka Modrić in his last appearance for the club. Dani Carvajal also entered the game to play his first minutes since suffering an injury on Oct. 25, 2024.
PSG added the cherry on top of an emphatic performance when Bradley Barcola calmly set up Gonçalo Ramos who tucked in a fourth in the 87th minute. Enrique's side once again proved why they're the best team on the planet right now and enter Sunday's Club World Cup final vs. Chelsea as the overwhelming favorite.
Player ratings from the game below.
PSG Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
8.2
RB: Achraf Hakimi
8
CB: Marquinhos
7.4
CB: Lucas Beraldo
7.3
LB: Nuno Mendes
8.5
CM: Vitinha
7.8
CM: João Neves
7.9
CM: Fabían Ruiz
9.1
RW: Désiré Doué
7.2
ST: Ousmane Dembélé
8.6
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
7.2
SUB: Gonçalo Ramos (59' for Dembélé)
7.3
SUB: Bradley Barcola (59' for Kvaratskhelia)
7.2
SUB: Senny Mayulu (66' for Doué)
6.3
SUB: Warren Zaïre-Emery (66' for Ruiz)
6.3
SUB: Kang-In Lee (79' for Mendes)
6.2
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-3-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
5.7
RB: Fede Valverde
5.4
CB: Raúl Asencio
4.3
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
4.2
LB: Fran García
5.2
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
6.2
CM: Arda Güler
6.1
CM: Jude Bellingham
6.9
RW: Vinícius Júnior
5.8
ST: Gonzalo García
6
LW: Kylian Mbappé
6.3
SUB: Éder Militão (64' for Asencio)
7.1
SUB: Luka Modrić (64' for Bellingham)
6.4
SUB: Brahim Díaz (64' for Vinícius)
6
SUB: Dani Carvajal (71' for G. García)
6
SUB: Lucas Vázquez (83' for Güler)
N/A
Player of the Match: Fabían Ruiz (PSG)
