X Reacts to Confirmation of Trent Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid Move
Off the back of helping Liverpool to their second Premier League title, Trent Alexander-Arnold is heading to Real Madrid.
After months of speculation regarding the revolutionary right-back’s future with his contract at Anfield running down, Alexander-Arnold officially confirmed his departure at the start of May, sparking widespread resentment and outrage in the Liverpool fanbase.
The feeling of betrayal was prominent, and his every touch was vivaciously booed by supporters when Arsenal visited Merseyside on May 11. Relations improved by the season’s end, with boos evolving into reverence when he received his Premier League winners medal on the final day.
Alexander-Arnold described his send-off as "perfect", and an agreement struck between Liverpool and Real Madrid means his first outing with Los Blancos will arrive at the Club World Cup next month. There’s little room for respite.
Real Madrid seal the deal
Michael Edwards strikes again
Real Madrid have sent the Reds a reported €10 million ($11.34 million) to have Alexander-Arnold available for the start of the tournament. Many were quick to praise Liverpool’s work in negotiations, particularly the efforts of executive Michael Edwards, who returned to the club last year having spent six hugely successful years rebuilding the club between 2016 and 2022.
Some Liverpool fans remain upset
While Liverpool supporters eventually reached the stage of acceptance in regards to Alexander-Arnold’s departure, some remain aggrieved – even if the £10 million they’ll earn from his sale means the right-back won’t be leaving the club on a Bosman.
Real Madrid supporters rejoice
And while they’ve handed Liverpool a considerable fee for the right-back to be available for group-stage fixtures next month against Al Hilal, Pachuca, RB Salzburg, Madridistas are thrilled to have Alexander-Arnold on board.
Alexander-Arnold quickly changes Instagram bio
They were quick to point out the swift change in the Englishman’s Instagram bio after his arrival was made official.
Bring on Jeremie Frimpong
Now, the Premier League champions will aim to move on swiftly themselves. Supporters are excited by the prospect of Jeremie Frimpong bombing down the Anfield right for the foreseeable, with his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen soon to be confirmed.