Xabi Alonso Makes Shock Vinicius Junior Decision for Real Madrid’s Champions League Opener
In an eye-catching turn of events, Xabi Alonso benched Vinícius Júnior for Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Marseille.
The new Real Madrid boss turned heads when he released his XI for the all-important fixture. Not only did Alonso award Franco Mastantuono his Champions League debut, but he also gave Rodrygo the nod on the left wing over Vinícius Júnior.
The decision comes amid Alonso’s repeated pledge to rotate his players, something Carlo Ancelotti rarely did during his tenure at Real Madrid. The former Bayer Leverkusen manager has already overlooked new signing Trent Alexander-Arnold twice this season and now, he is relying on Rodrygo in his first Champions League match in charge of the biggest club in the world.
The 24-year-old winger, who did not play a single minute at the weekend in Real Madrid’s undermanned 2–1 victory over Real Sociedad, now has the opportunity to make an impact at his natural position after a frustrating start to the 2025–26 season.
Vinícius Júnior, meanwhile, will have to watch from the bench as his club kicks off its Champions League campaign at the Santiago Bernabéu. The decision is harsh given the forward’s prowess in the competition.
In the years following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Vinícius Júnior has been one of Los Blancos’ best players on Europe’s biggest stage. He even became the youngest player in history to score in two Champions League finals.
Yet Alonso is putting his trust in Rodrygo to help lift Real Madrid to three points against Marseille. The Brazilian will hope to reward his manager’s decision with his first goal in a competitive fixture since March.
Kylian Mbappé rounds out Los Blancos’ frontline. The Frenchman is just two goals away from tying Thomas Müller to become the sixth all-time leading goalscorer in Champions League history.