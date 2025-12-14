Xabi Alonso Confirms Kylian Mbappe Status Ahead of Alaves Trip
Kylian Mbappé has traveled with the Real Madrid squad for Sunday’s meeting with Alavés, although manager Xabi Alonso refused to reveal the extent of the role which will be afforded to the French superstar.
After picking up a finger injury which he was expected to play through, Mbappé was later struck down by a muscular problem. He was in the squad to face Manchester City in midweek but was an unused substitute as Los Blancos fell to a spirited 2–1 defeat.
There will be no spell out of the matchday squad for Mbappé, who remains with the group for Sunday’s away fixture even though reports state he has not trained with the rest of Alonso’s squad yet.
Alonso was happy to confirm that Mbappé was available for selection but insisted a final decision on a potential return to Madrid’s starting lineup would only be made before the game.
“We have Kylian back, he’s fit to play and we’ll see [on Sunday],” Alonso proclaimed. “It’s good news.”
Injuries, Suspension Ravage Real Madrid’s Defense
While an attacking injury may have dominated the headlines, Alonso’s biggest problem undoubtedly comes in defense.
As Alonso prepares for a match which could ultimately decide his future at the Bernabéu, he has just three senior defenders at his disposal—none of which are fullbacks.
On the right, Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold are both injured, joining left back Ferland Mendy and central duo David Alaba and Éder Militão on the treatment table. Álvaro Carreras and Fran García, meanwhile, are both suspended.
Dean Huijsen, Raúl Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger are the only senior names in Alonso’s defense, and there are still questions over the latter’s fitness. To help make up the numbers, 18-year-old Joan Martínez and 19-year-old Víctor Valdepeñas have been called up to help out in a makeshift defense.
“We fill in with players from Castilla; whenever they come up, they add quality to training, and [against Alavés] we’ll go with those who are fit and those who help us,” Alonso acknowledged.