Sevilla 0–2 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe Continues Historic Debut Season
Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham took advantage of an undermanned Sevilla to secure a 2–0 victory for Real Madrid at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.
Three days after Barcelona clinched the 2024–25 La Liga title, Real Madrid made the trip to Seville to play their last away match of the season. Mbappé overwhelmed the hosts in the early stages of the match, so much so that Loïc Badé resorted to pulling down the Frenchman when he was through on goal. The defender was sent off in the 12th minute for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity, leaving Sevilla with 10 men for the remainder of the match.
Los Blancos were held quiet, though, until the 43rd minute when Luka Modrić played a brilliant ball over the top to find Mbappé. It looked like the forward was on his way to scoring yet another goal this season, but he sent his shot wide. Despite their man advantage and complete control of the game, Real Madrid headed down the tunnel without a breakthrough.
Sevilla quickly found themselves down to nine men just three minutes into the second half. Isaac Romero received a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Aurélien Tchouaméni. Still, Carlo Ancelotti's men looked no closer to finding the back of the net as the game went on.
Who else but Mbappé to finally get Real Madrid on the scoresheet in the 75th minute. The 26-year-old tried his luck from distance and fired a right-footed shot past Ørjan Nyland to give his side the 1–0 lead. The goal is Mbappé's 41st across all competitions and 29th in La Liga, all-but securing the Pichichi Trophy in his debut season in a white shirt.
Jude Bellingham capped off the match with an insurance goal for Real Madrid in the 87th minute. The 2–0 win was anything but straightforward for the visitors, but they will be happy with the three points.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's victory below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Sevilla (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Andriy Lunin
7.9/10
RB: Fede Valverde
7.8/10
CB: Jacobo Ramón
7.1/10
CB: Jesús Vallejo
6.9/10
LB: Fran García
7.9/10
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.8/10
DM: Luka Modrić
8.8/10
RW: Arda Güler
7.3/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.6/10
LW: Kylian Mbappé
8.4/10
ST: Endrick
6.6/10
SUB: Víctor Muñoz (58' for Endrick)
6.1/10
SUB: Gonzalo García (67' for Vallejo)
7/10
SUB: Lucas Vázquez (77' for Güler)
6.3/10
SUB: Dani Ceballos (77' for García)
6.4/10