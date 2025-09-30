‘One Step Back’—Xabi Alonso Explains Real Madrid’s Response to Derby Defeat
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has insisted the humbling defeat at the hands of rivals Atlético Madrid could actually end up being positive for his side.
A 5–2 loss to their city rivals has heaped pressure on Alonso’s shoulders just a few months into the job, with many questioning his tactical setup and response to adversity on such a grand stage.
Alonso’s reign at the Santiago Bernabéu is just 14 games old, however, and he urged fans to see the defeat as a learning curve for a young team.
“It’s not just the attitude; I think it was the pace and tactical aspects that we’ve analyzed,” Alonso reflected. “I don’t just explain everything with attitude; that’s simplistic.
“We need to improve things at the game level. We didn’t compete well enough. That’s part of the adaptation process. We’ve been here for about 58 days. It hurt, but now we’re in Champions League mode.
“We’re still taking steps forward. Maybe to take two steps forward, you have to take one step back. We’re still defining what we want to be like, and we’re going to improve on that.”
Time for Madrid to ‘Move on’ From Humbling Atlético Loss
Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Kairat Almaty presents Alonso and Madrid with an immediate opportunity to raise morale which, according to The Athletic, has been very low since the defeat. The trip to Kazakhstan was compared to a “funeral” by some who made the journey.
“We have to move on,” Alonso warned. “We’re thinking about what to do [against Kairat Almaty], about the team that’s going to play. We don’t want to drop points.”
He continued: “You have to adapt. We’ve changed the usual roadmap a bit, but in football, the smartest is the one who knows how to adapt best. It’s just another game, and that’s not an impediment or an excuse.
“Play well, press well, defend well, attack well... With our form, with whoever comes out, it will be a competitive match. Kairat are well organised and has good momentum. We’ll have to take it seriously from the start.”