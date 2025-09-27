Atletico Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid: Three Takeaways From Woeful Day for Xabi Alonso
Real Madrid were outclassed by Atlético Madrid on Saturday afternoon, falling 5–2 in the first Madrid derby of the season.
Despite getting off to a perfect start in 2025–26, Real Madrid could get nothing going at the Metropolitano. The visitors conceded goals from Robin Le Normand, Alexander Sørloth, Julián Alvarez—who bagged a brace—and Antoine Griezmann in the lopsided defeat.
Although Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler did what they could to mount a Real Madrid comeback, a victory was not in the cards for Xabi Alonso’s squad. The 5–2 loss was the first time Los Blancos dropped points this season, and it came against their second-biggest rivals.
Here’s three takeaways from the La Liga clash below.
Real Madrid Have a Set Piece Problem
There are heaps to break down and criticize over Real Madrid’s defensive efforts on Saturday afternoon, but one thing stood out—their inability to defend set pieces. Four of Atlético Madrid’s five goals at the Metropolitano came either from a set piece or in the ensuing moments following a dead ball delivery.
A failed clearance from a dangerous Alvarez free kick left the door open for Le Normand to head home the game’s opener. Sørloth then buried Atlético Madrid’s next goal in the seconds after a seemingly harmless throw-in.
Next up was Alvarez, who bagged Los Colchoneros’ go-ahead goal from the penalty spot before he sealed the game with a sublime free kick.
Atlético Madrid caught Real Madrid discombobulated and sleepwalking each time, punishing the visitors with relative ease. Alonso’s men looked in desperate need of a trip back to the training ground to go over their positioning and marking.
Alvaro Carreras Fails First Major Test
Since his arrival to the Spanish capital, Álvaro Carreras has been a standout for Real Madrid. The left back is one of only three players to start every match in 2025–26, seamlessly filling in for the injured Ferland Mendy.
Yet Carreras was completely out of his depth in his first Madrid derby. The defender struggled to contain Pablo Barrios all game long, routinely finding himself chasing after the Spaniard, who all-but had free reign of the right-hand side of the pitch.
Even when called upon to help defend set pieces, the summer signing was all over the place. Whether it was a shaky clearance or poor positioning, Carreras quickly turned into a liability inside his own penalty box. The fullback completely lost Sørloth on the brink of halftime and was standing still when the striker leapt into the air to find an equalizer for the hosts.
The former Benfica standout looked no better with the ball at his feet. Carreras appeared to panic nearly every time he found himself in possession, looking for the quickest outlet available to rid himself—and often his team—of the ball.
One poor outing does not erase all the solid performances Carreras has managed in his early career in a white shirt, but it could make Alonso think twice about starting the 22-year-old in Real Madrid’s biggest matches once Mendy returns from injury.
A Confusing Return for Jude Bellingham
Alonso turned heads when he gave the nod to Jude Bellingham on Saturday afternoon. The England international had only played 20 total minutes since returning from injury and suddenly found himself thrown into a Madrid derby at the Metropolitano.
Much like so much of last season, Bellingham quickly found himself having to help his scattered defense. The midfielder, who is at his best when he’s pulling the strings of Los Blancos’ attack, was stuck tracking back to cover for his teammates’ sloppy play.
In fact, even with four defenders and two defensive midfielders on the pitch, it was Bellingham that made a goal-saving challenge inside his own box to stop Atlético Madrid from scoring three goals in the first half. The 22-year-old ended the game with a match-high five tackles and won nine of his 12 duels in 70 minutes on the pitch.
Los Blancos need Bellingham’s creativity and vision in the final third if they want to best the top teams in Spain and Europe; Alonso’s attack managed just two shots on target in the entire match. Real Madrid cannot afford to be so out of sorts that their No. 10 is leading their defensive efforts.