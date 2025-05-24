Arsenal Handed Rodrygo Transfer Blow After ‘Opening Negotiations’
Arsenal have been rocked by Rodrygo‘s salary demands in negotiations over a summer transfer for the Real Madrid forward, a report has claimed.
Rodrygo is thought to be unsettled at the Santiago Bernabéu amid claims he feels unfairly treated compared to superstar teammates Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, with Madrid said to be open to cashing in for the right price.
With the cost of any such deal likely to be incredibly high, most of the speculation has linked Rodrygo with a move to the Premier League, where Arsenal are just one of many sides alerted to his potential availability.
Florian Plettenberg states Arsenal recently held a fresh round of negotiations with Rodrygo but baulked at the Brazilian‘s wage demands of around €10 million (£8.4 million, $11.4 million) net per year.
As it stands, Arsenal are not prepared to make such an offer to Rodrygo, who is still waiting to see whether other proposals arrive from elsewhere.
Despite his concerns, Rodrygo is thought to be open to staying with Madrid, where things could be drastically different next season under incoming manager Xabi Alonso. Talks with the new boss will be held before Rodrygo makes any final decisions on his future.
Alongside Arsenal, Rodrygo has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. All three sides recognize the opportunity available but will need to dig deep into their pockets to get a deal for the 24-year-old over the line.
Madrid, for their part, are also claimed to open to replacing Rodrygo. Athletic Club sensational Nico Williams has been touted as a possible replacement.