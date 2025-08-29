‘Flair’—Xavi Simons Signs for Tottenham, Takes Iconic Number and Makes Promise
Tottenham Hotspur have triumphantly announced the signing of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.
The exciting Dutch playmaker’s Premier League arrival was no surprise, but it looked for a long time as though he would land in west London rather than north of the capital. Chelsea had been touted as Simons’s preferred destination, but a late bid worth €60 million (£51.8 million, $70 million) from Tottenham greased the wheels for a change of heart.
As Simons explained in his first interview upon his unveiling as the club’s new No. 7, taking on the shirt vacated by outgoing club captain Son Heung-min, it was a conversation with Spurs boss Thomas Frank which cemented his decision to move to N17.
“I’m really happy and can’t wait to get going,” Simons told the official Tottenham Hotspur website. “I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time.
“It’s a great club and when I met the head coach I knew straight away that this was the right place for me. I will bring flair to the team but also hard work and discipline. I want to do everything I can to win, for the team and also for the fans.”
Frank was even more enthusiastic than the new recruit. “I’m really pleased we have brought Xavi in—he is a great addition to the squad,” the Danish boss beamed. “He is still young, however he already has good experience and, over the past few years, has played a lot of games at the top level.
“Xavi has proven his ability to get goals and assists, both from the No. 10 position and left-wing. He also has a great eye for his team-mates in terms of unlocking defences, and I know he will come in and be part of a good team that is already working hard together.”