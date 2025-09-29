‘Immediately’—Xavi’s Stance on Replacing Ruben Amorim As Man Utd Manager Revealed
Former Barcelona manager Xavi would not hesitate to accept the chance to replace Ruben Amorim in the Manchester United dugout, a report has revealed.
As Amorim nears the one-year anniversary of his tenure at United, he is still awaiting a run of two consecutive Premier League victories, with the pressure on his shoulders continuing to grow after Saturday’s disappointing defeat away at Brentford.
A number of potential replacements have been linked with United. Former West Ham United boss Graham Potter is the latest addition to a speculative list which also includes the likes of Gareth Southgate and ex-Blaugrana chief Xavi, who has not worked since his Camp Nou departure in the summer of 2024.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Xavi is “studying” the Premier League as he awaits his next move and would gleefully accept the chance to take over at United.
The lack of European football on offer at Old Trafford is not thought to be a problem for Xavi, who would make the move “immediately” if those in charge in Manchester reached out.
Xavi is known to be a target for Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, who are searching for a new manager after dismissing Laurent Blanc, but MARCA state he has no interest in taking his talents to the Middle East.
The former Barça boss is known to prefer a long-term project and is evaluating all the potential options available to him, well aware that he does not need to rush into a move which does not satisfy him.
While United would be an attractive opportunity for Xavi, whether an offer will actually reach him is a different matter. Reports continue to stress a commitment to Amorim from Old Trafford officials, who could even give the under-pressure boss the entire 2025–26 season at the helm before a decision on his future is made.