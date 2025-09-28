Reports: Man Utd Set Ruben Amorim Sack Timeline
Ruben Amorim retains the backing of Manchester United’s hierarchy, while multiple reports suggest that he could be given the rest of the 2025–26 season by the club’s incredibly forgiving board.
The beleaguered Portuguese head coach suffered another disastrous defeat as United were condemned to a 3–1 reverse against Brentford on Saturday. After the glimpses of optimism inspired by last weekend’s victory over Chelsea, the mood had quickly become sombre once again by full time at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Amorim freely admitted that the goals his side conceded from long balls this weekend were the exact scenarios they had prepared for over the previous week. Even though their manager isn’t able to get his message across on the training pitch, United’s decision makers remain faithful that he is the right man for the job.
Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is in control of all sporting matters at the club, is “refusing to panic” and is prepared to stick by Amorim, according to the Daily Mail.
The same sentiment is put forward by BBC Sport, which claims that Ratcliffe will only judge Amorim after he’s had a “full season” with “the right team.” The former Sporting CP boss has amassed 49 matches at the United helm after taking over last November, and was backed in this summer’s transfer window.
These reports comes in the face of wild rumours surrounding the list of potential candidates to take over from Amorim which has been supposedly drawn up by United. Names as varied as former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter, freshly sacked by West Ham United, have been put forward. Both outlets strongly refute that United are considering any replacements.
Ruben Amorim Defiant in the Face of Damning Statistics
United were trying to win back-to-back Premier League games for the first time under Amorim’s tenure on Saturday. They emphatically failed once again, and still haven’t collected two top-flight wins in the same month since January.
When faced with these unflattering figures, Amorim remained defiant. “I am never concerned about my job—I am not that kind of guy,” he shrugged to Match of the Day. “It is not my decision. I will do the best I can every minute I am here.”
The Red Devils haven’t won a Premier League away game since March and once again fell behind. Since Amorim took over last November, no team has conceded the first goal as often as United (21 times).
Amorim may not be concerned and the club’s board are apparently similarly unfazed, yet they are in the minority.