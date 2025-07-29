Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Liverpool: Friendly Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool’s pre-season preparations continue in Japan on Wednesday, as they take on J1 League strugglers Yokohama F. Marinos.
The Premier League champions have ensured they’ve been the talk of the summer thus far with their huge transfer window spend, and the Reds may not yet be done in their bid to drastically bolster their squad in time for the start of the 2025–26 season.
However, their tour of the Far East got off to a losing start, as Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan wreaked havoc on the breakaway against an undermanned Liverpool defence in a 4–2 win. The Reds’ summer had started with victories over Preston North End and Stoke City.
While results are inconsequential at this time of year, Arne Slot would prefer a return to winning ways on Wednesday against relatively tame opposition. Yokohama have slumped woefully since their J1 League title triumph in 2022, finishing ninth last year and are now fighting against relegation.
With a third of the season remaining, Yokohama, once managed by Ange Postecoglou, sit 18th in the Japanese top flight.
Here is Sports Illustrated‘s guide to this preseason friendly in Japan.
What Time Does Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Liverpool Kick-Off?
- Location: Yokohama, Japan
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, July 30
- Kick-off Time: 11.30 a.m. BST / 6.30 a.m. ET / 3.30 a.m. PT
Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive meeting between Yokohama F. Marinos and Liverpool.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Yokohama FM
Liverpool
Liverpool 5–0 Stoke - 20/07/25
Liverpool 2–4 Milan - 26/07/25
Preston 1–3 Liverpool - 13/07/25
Liverpool 1–1 Crystal Palace - 25/05/25
Brighton 3–2 Liverpool - 19/05/25
Liverpool 2–2 Arsenal - 11/05/25
How to Watch Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo, fuboTV
United Kingdom
LFCTV
International
All Red Video
Yokohama F. Marinos Team News
Yokohama have found form as of late, but they could be without a couple of players who’ve been important amid their recent upsurge.
Striker Kaina Tanimura and Ren Katõ both picked up knocks in their victory over Nagoya last time out, during which Tanimura scored the opening goal on his league debut for the club.
The Yokohama squad is bereft of familiar names, although former Arsenal winger Ryo Miyaichi is among the players who could make an appearance for the hosts on Wednesday.
Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Yokohama FM predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Park; Katō, Botina, Deng, Suzuki; Yamane, Aziangbe; Yan, Inoue, Elber; Tanimura.
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool’s centre back depth has been further compromised by Joe Gomez’s Achilles injury, which has seen him return to Merseyside. However, Slot insisted that the defender’s issue is only minor.
Alisson has also left the Reds’ tour early due to a personal matter.
Darwin Núñez and Wataru Endo could both play roles on Wednesday after missing out against Milan through injury and illness, respectively, while summer signing Hugo Ekitiké is expected to make his first appearance for the club. Record arrival Florian Wirtz was utilised as a false nine last time out, and could assume that role again in Yokohama.
Federico Chiesa didn’t make the the trip at all, and there are doubts over Alexis Mac Allister’s fitness. “I’m not too sure if he will play minutes in the game," Slot said on the midfielder after the defeat to Milan, but there’s hope he‘ll train on Monday and Tuesday.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Yokohama F. Marinos
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Yokohama FM (4-2-3-1): Woodman; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Endo, Jones; Doak, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Wirtz.
Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Liverpool Score Prediction
Liverpool were woeful in defensive transition last time out, as their lack of depth in defence came to pass.
However, here they should have fewer issues against a team that, while in form, has suffered for much of 2025. Slot will continue to shuffle his squad around and offer everyone who travelled minutes again on Wednesday, but their tour should conclude with a victory.
Supporters will hope both Wirtz and Ekitiké burst into life.