Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Liverpool: How to Watch Pre-Season Friendly on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the Far East is merely a two-parter, and they're hoping to conclude their summer venture with a victory in Yokohama on Wednesday.
Much of the talk surrounding the Premier League champions has focussed on their work in the transfer market this summer, with supporters treated to dopamine hit after dopamine hit given the club’s expensive activity.
Florian Wirtz made his first start for the club during a 4–2 defeat to Milan in Hong Kong at the weekend, and Arne Slot has confirmed another new face will make his Liverpool bow against J1 League strugglers Yokohama F. Marinos in the Reds’ upcoming friendly.
Record-signing Wirtz looked the part on Saturday despite the result, and fans will want to see similar assuredness from Hugo Ekitiké on Wednesday off the back of his £69 million ($93.4 million) arrival.
Here’s how fans can tune into the action.
What Time Does Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: Yokohama, Japan
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, July 30
- Kick-off time: 11:30 a.m. BST / 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT
How to Watch Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Liverpool on TV and Live Stream
Those in the United Kingdom and Ireland will be able to watch the fixture on Liverpool’s online streaming platform All Red Video. A £4.99 monthly subscription provides access to Wednesday’s friendly, although the code PS2025 offers new users a month-free trial and is still available to redeem.
International supporters can also watch the clash via All Red Video—except in Japan—while those in the United States can also tune in via CBS Sports Golazo and Paramount+.
The match will also be broadcast on LFCTV for those with Sky or Virgin TV in the UK and Ireland.
What Next for Liverpool and Yokohama F. Marinos?
Liverpool’s summer tour of the Far East has reached its conclusion, and they’ll head home with the start of the 2025–26 season less than three weeks away
The Reds are part of the campaign’s curtain-raiser on Friday, August 15, as Bournemouth visit Anfield. Before that, though, Liverpool face Athletic Club in a double-header and Crystal Palace in the Community Shield less than a week before the new season gets underway.
Yokohama’s fight against relegation continues on August 9 against Tokyo Verdy, so they have some respite after Wednesday’s friendly.