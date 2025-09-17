SI

The Youngest Players in Champions League History

Arsenal’s Max Dowman is looking to break a European record this season.

Youssoufa Moukoko and Lamine Yamal both took Europe by storm.
Given the pressure that comes with playing in the Champions League, it is rare that players in the infancies of their careers turn out in the competition.

It is precisely for that reason that, when a youngster does get the nod in the Champions League, fans around the globe tune in to watch what could be the beginning of a legendary career. Whether things actually pan out like that, however, is never guaranteed.

Global names like Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki and Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans were all introduced to European audiences before their 17th birthday, but the current record is held by Youssoufa Moukoko, who turned out for Borussia Dortmund just 18 days after his 16th birthday.

Moukoko has held the record since December 2020, toppling the 26-year title held by Céléstine Babayaro. Most famously associated with Chelsea and Newcastle United, the Nigeria defender’s record seemed unbreakable but the 21st century has seen a whole host of exciting youngsters debut before turning 17.

Never before has Europe’s top competition seen a 15-year-old strut their stuff, but Arsenal midfielder Max Dowman is vying to be the first.

The Gunners wonderkid, who sits behind only Ethan Nwaneri when it comes to the Premier League’s youngest-ever players, does not turn 16 until December 31 and will have plenty of opportunities to break Moukoko’s record before the end of the 2025–26 league phase.

Here’s a look at the 10 youngest players to ever appear in the Champions League.

10 Youngest Players in Champions League History

Max Dowman
Max Dowman has his sights set on a famous record. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Player

Age at Debut

Debut Date

Youssoufa Moukoko

16y 18d

December 2020

Lamine Yamal

16y 68d

September 2023

Céléstine Babayaro

16y 86d

November 1994

Rayan Cherki

16y 102d

November 2019

Alen Halilović

16y 128d

October 2012

Youri Tielemans

16y 148d

October 2013

Francesco Camarda

16y 226d

October 2024

Warren Zaïre-Emery

16y 228d

October 2022

Charalampos Mavrias

16y 241d

October 2010

Kenneth Zohore

16y 262d

October 2010

