The Youngest Players in Champions League History
Given the pressure that comes with playing in the Champions League, it is rare that players in the infancies of their careers turn out in the competition.
It is precisely for that reason that, when a youngster does get the nod in the Champions League, fans around the globe tune in to watch what could be the beginning of a legendary career. Whether things actually pan out like that, however, is never guaranteed.
Global names like Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki and Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans were all introduced to European audiences before their 17th birthday, but the current record is held by Youssoufa Moukoko, who turned out for Borussia Dortmund just 18 days after his 16th birthday.
Moukoko has held the record since December 2020, toppling the 26-year title held by Céléstine Babayaro. Most famously associated with Chelsea and Newcastle United, the Nigeria defender’s record seemed unbreakable but the 21st century has seen a whole host of exciting youngsters debut before turning 17.
Never before has Europe’s top competition seen a 15-year-old strut their stuff, but Arsenal midfielder Max Dowman is vying to be the first.
The Gunners wonderkid, who sits behind only Ethan Nwaneri when it comes to the Premier League’s youngest-ever players, does not turn 16 until December 31 and will have plenty of opportunities to break Moukoko’s record before the end of the 2025–26 league phase.
Here’s a look at the 10 youngest players to ever appear in the Champions League.
10 Youngest Players in Champions League History
Player
Age at Debut
Debut Date
Youssoufa Moukoko
16y 18d
December 2020
Lamine Yamal
16y 68d
September 2023
Céléstine Babayaro
16y 86d
November 1994
Rayan Cherki
16y 102d
November 2019
Alen Halilović
16y 128d
October 2012
Youri Tielemans
16y 148d
October 2013
Francesco Camarda
16y 226d
October 2024
Warren Zaïre-Emery
16y 228d
October 2022
Charalampos Mavrias
16y 241d
October 2010
Kenneth Zohore
16y 262d
October 2010