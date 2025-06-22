Youngest Soccer Players Ever: The Rising Stars Who Made History
In most walks of life, success doesn't come early—or easily. For many, it’s a marathon, not a sprint.
Take Samuel L. Jackson, who didn’t land a breakout role until age 43 in Pulp Fiction. Vera Wang didn’t enter the fashion world until she was 40. Colonel Sanders franchised KFC at 62. Bryan Cranston became a household name only after Breaking Bad—in his 50s. Even Stan Lee didn’t publish his first major comic book hit until age 39.
Soccer, however, plays by different rules.
In this world, stars are often born, not made—and many break through before they can even vote. Some turn pro at 14 or 15, stepping onto the world stage with a ball at their feet and a whole career ahead of them.
Here, we rank the 10 youngest professional soccer players in history—and take a look at what’s become of them since their astonishing early debuts.
10. Maikah Dau (14)
Born in 2009, Fijian midfielder Maikah Dau made his professional debut in 2024 at just 14 years old for Nasinu FC.
Since then, he has established himself as a regular in the squad and has already featured for Fiji’s Under-17 national team. His rapid rise was recognized when he was named Young Male Athlete of the Year at the 2024 Fiji Sports Awards.
9. Cavan Sullivan (14)
Cavan Sullivan isn’t just the youngest player to appear in MLS—he’s also one of the most talked-about young talents in world soccer, and for good reason.
The Philadelphia Union midfielder signed the most lucrative homegrown deal in MLS history, which reportedly guarantees a move to Manchester City when he turns 18 in September 2027.
If he develops faster than expected, he could even move abroad earlier, joining another City Football Group club at 16. Potential stops on that path include Girona (Spain), Lommel (Belgium), Palermo (Italy), or Troyes (France).
8. Aung Kyaw Tun (14)
Though he's now approaching his 40s, Aung Kyaw Tun’s name remains etched in soccer history. Back in 2000, at just 14 years old, the young midfielder made his international debut for Myanmar in a match against Thailand, setting the record as the youngest player to appear in a FIFA-sanctioned game.
To make the moment even more memorable, Tun found the net on his debut—an achievement that still stands as the youngest goalscorer in a FIFA-recognised international match. While he would go on to earn 13 caps for the national side, that first goal would prove to be his only one on the international stage.
7. Lukas Knecht (14)
Lucas Knecht made history when he became the youngest ever player to appear in a senior men’s international match, turning out for the Northern Mariana Islands just 14 years and 2 days old in a 2007 clash against Guam.
After his record-breaking debut, Knecht moved to the United States to pursue university studies. There were unconfirmed reports linking him to a stint with German side VfL Osnabrück in the 3. Liga, but his professional playing career appears to have been short-lived. It’s believed that Knecht has since retired from soccer.
6. Da'vian Kimbrough (13)
In 2023, Da’vian Kimbrough made headlines by becoming the youngest player in American soccer history, debuting for Sacramento Republic FC, a second-tier USL Championship side, at just 13 years old.
While he’s yet to score for Sacramento’s senior team, the young forward has impressed with Mexico’s U-15 national team, becoming a regular and consistently finding the back of the net at international youth level.
5. Souleymane Mamam (13)
Souleymane Mamam holds the distinction of being the youngest player ever to feature in a World Cup qualifier, representing Togo at just 13 years old in a 2001 match against Zambia.
In 2003, he signed with Manchester United, but work permit restrictions prevented him from playing in the UK. As a result, he spent four seasons on loan at Royal Antwerp while awaiting Belgian citizenship. When his contract with United wasn’t renewed, Mamam signed permanently with Antwerp for the 2007–08 season.
Despite trials with clubs like Motherwell, Birmingham City, and Toronto FC, work permit issues continued to block his progress. He eventually found a home at Belgian Third Division side K.R.C. Mechelen for the 2009–10 campaign, marking a winding yet determined professional journey.
4. Axel Kei (13)
Ivorian striker Axel Kei made headlines when he signed his first MLS contract with Real Salt Lake in January 2022—just 15 days after turning 14.
However, his professional debut came even earlier. At just 13 years old, Kei took the field for Real Monarchs in the USL Championship, making him the youngest athlete to ever appear in a professional American team sport. His early rise has marked him as one of the most exciting young talents in U.S. soccer.
3. Christopher Atherton (13)
Christopher Atherton made history in 2022 when he became the youngest player ever to feature in a senior match in the United Kingdom, turning out for Glenavon in a 6-0 win over Dollingstown at just 13 years and 329 days old—looking, as many joked, barely old enough to ride the school bus alone.
Now appearing more his age, Atherton is reportedly on the books at Chelsea, who have been aggressively recruiting top youth talent in recent years. While neither the player nor the club has officially confirmed the move, multiple reports suggest the Premier League giants have snapped up the Northern Irish prodigy.
2. Mauricio Baldivieso (12)
Mauricio Baldivieso's professional debut came with more than a hint of family influence. In 2009, at just 12 years old, he made headlines by stepping onto the field for Bolivian club Aurora—coached at the time by his father, former international Julio Baldivieso. The appearance made Mauricio the youngest recorded player to feature in a professional soccer match.
Following his historic debut, Baldivieso went on to rack up over a dozen appearances for Aurora before bouncing between several Bolivian clubs, including Nacional Potosí, Wilstermann, and San José. However, unlike his father—who earned 85 caps for Bolivia—Mauricio never made it to the senior national team.
1. Eric Godpower Marshall (10)
Most 10-year-olds are usually busy building Lego castles, glued to their PlayStations, or getting through homework—not making football history.
But Eric Godpower Marshall isn’t like most kids. At just 10 years and 11 months old, he made headlines by becoming the youngest known player to appear in a professional football match, turning out for Liberian fourth-division side Gar'ou FC. Yes, you read that right—he wasn’t even 11.
Now, barely a teenager, Marshall is already making waves on the international stage, having been called up to Liberia’s squad for the upcoming WAFU U-20 Championship.