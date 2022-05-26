Six Alabama Softball Players Enter Transfer Portal, per Report

The Alabama softball team has seen lot of changes to its program since Stanford eliminated the Crimson Tide from this year's NCAA tournament with a 6-0 victory on Sunday.

Six key players from the program have reportedly entered the transfer portal according to AL.com. They include Megan Bloodworth, Dallis Goodnight, Savannah Woodward, Abby Doer, Jenna Lord and Lexy Kilfoyl.

Bloodworth, a freshman, entered the portal on Tuesday shortly after the Crimson Tide’s trio of seniors—Montana Fouts, Ally Shipman and Ashley Prange—announced that they were returning for a fifth year. Bloodworth recorded the fourth-best batting average (.301) on the team this season. Fouts, the 2021 NFCA National Pitcher of the Year, finished this season with a 24-8 record in 39 appearances while posting a 2.10 ERA and 275 strikeouts.

Goodnight posted the third-best batting average for the Crimson Tide. Kilfoyl joined Goodnight and Bloodworth in the portal on Tuesday having been a productive pitcher in her junior season for the Crimson Tide behind Fouts, throwing 80 innings. Her time was limited on the mound due to an injury she suffered on April 23 against Texas A&M.

Woodward, an outfielder, started 23 games after starting each game during her freshman campaign and 45 games in her sophomore season where she posted a .292 batting average.

Prior to Tuesday, Doerr and Lord entered the portal on Monday, the day after the Crimson Tide’s loss to the Cardinal.

The six players started a combined 182 games for Alabama this season. The Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season with a 43-12 record and marked the first time since 2005 that the program failed to make a Super Regionals appearance.