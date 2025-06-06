Patrick Mahomes Is Extremely Locked in on Texas Tech Softball With Thursday WCWS Appearance
Patrick Mahomes has proven to be one of Texas Tech softball's biggest fans during this year's Women's College World Series.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback even traveled to Oklahoma City on Thursday for Game 2 of the Red Raiders' championship series vs. Texas. He had been live tweeting during the team's other games during the WCWS, but now he can cheer them on in person.
Mahomes was decked out in Texas Tech gear to support his alma mater. His attire looked similar to the gear he sent the Red Raiders ahead of the championship series. The quarterback gifted the whole softball team Adidas letterman jackets and shoes.
Mahomes's presence in the stands may give the Red Raiders the extra confidence they need to force a Game 3. Texas Tech lost Game 1 to Texas on Wednesday night after the Longhorns' Reese Atwood hit an RBI single while the Red Raiders were attempting to intentionally walk her.
Both Texas and Texas Tech are looking to win their first WCWS title in program history.