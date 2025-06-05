Texas’ Kayden Henry Had a Simple Four-Word Message After Game 1 Win at WCWS
The Texas Longhorns pulled out a thrilling victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series on Wednesday night.
Playing hero for the Longhorns was catcher Reese Atwood, who hit a two RBI single off of a pitch that was meant to be an intentional walk.
That one swing was enough to get Texas a 2–1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning that would prove good enough to win, and the Longhorns now head into Game 2 on Thursday night with a chance to leave as champions. It would be Texas's first WCWS title.
While Texas definitely celebrated the win on Wednesday, outfielder Kayden Henry was sure not to let the team get ahead of themselves. After the game, Henry found a camera and sent a simple message: “The job’s not done.”
Game 2 is set for Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET live from Oklahoma City.