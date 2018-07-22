Mesut Ozil Defends Photo with Turkish President

Getty Images

Mesut Ozil is defending his decision to pose for a picture with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying it wasn’t an endorsement of his politics.

By Associated Press
July 22, 2018

BERLIN (AP) — Mesut Ozil is defending his decision to pose for a picture with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying it wasn’t an endorsement of his politics.

The Arsenal star broke weeks of silence on the issue Sunday, posting a statement in English on Twitter in which he said the photo “was about me respecting the highest office of my family’s country” and had “no political intentions.”

Ilkay Gundogan, who also posed for a photo with Ozil at London’s Four Seasons hotel in May, has previously distanced himself from the picture which sparked fierce criticism in Germany, arguing that Erdogan does not respect or represent German values. 

Some German politicians questioned Ozil and Gundogan’s loyalty and suggested the players, who have Turkish roots, should be struck from the national squad ahead of the World Cup.

After the event at the Four Seasons, the photographs were released by Turkey's governing AK Party in the build-up to national elections in July. Erdogan won those in the first round.

Following Germany’s early exit from the tournament, some fans focused their disappointment on Ozil and Gundogan.

 

 

