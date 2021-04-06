SI.com
Bet Your Head: These Hairy Humiliations Step Up the Stakes
Bet Your Head: These Hairy Humiliations Step Up the Stakes

Bet Your Head: These Hairy Humiliations Step Up the Stakes

Winning is great, but the real thrill is making sure the loser never forgets your epic victory. Next time you beat your buddy in fantasy football, bust his bracket in college basketball, or own him in video games, grab Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body for some creative, hairy humiliations. While the sting of defeat may fade over time, the best punishments last forever—or at least until their hair grows back.

OneBlade Face + Body is the ultimate all-in-one tool for stylish guys who want to trim, edge, and shave their own hair; or who have a rival who needs a little (or a lot) off the top. Shaving has never been easier or more comfortable thanks to the ergonomic design, glide coating combined with rounded tips, and dual-sided blade for movement in either direction. Great for sensitive skin—like the skin where your buddy’s eyebrows used to be. Hey, next time he won’t leave his fantasy team on auto-draft!

Here are a few other humiliating haircuts that will make you feel like the G.O.A.T. and make your buddy look like a goat.

The Enemy Within

Enemy 1100x615_resized_2

Turn someone you care about into a walking billboard for his own bad decisions. That’s what friends are for, right? OneBlade Face + Body has enough precision for you to carve a mural of misery into your friend’s hair—perhaps the logo of your very own title-winning fantasy squad?

Meet Me Halfway

Halfway 1100x615_resized_8

Perfect for your fantasy co-owner who said he’d split GM duties with you and then he just… split... Let’s split his look: “business on the left, baldness on the right” style.

You’ve Been Burned

Burned 1100x615_resized_3

Did your coworker burn you on a bad trade? Did he “forget” about the $20 he still owes you for your tournament pool? Maybe he’s just one of those dudes who is wayyyy too proud of his facial hair. OneBlade Face + Body is the perfect size for travel, so you can commute to his cubicle and leave him looking like he just stepped out of a time machine from the 1890s.

The Handlebars

Handlebars 1100x615_resized_1

A fitting punishment for the man who always claims there’s no challenge he can’t handle. Like how he swore he’d handle the tickets for the big game and screwed up the date? Well, you can handle a OneBlade Face + Body so that next time he claims he’s got it, you can grab his ‘stache and tell him: “HANDLE THIS!”

The Friar

Friar 1100x615_resized_7

Your buddy won’t stop bragging about his surefire bracket “system” based on which school mascot would win in a faceoff. Even worse, he picked his own alma mater to go all the way: “Guess we’re the best at academics AND athletics, huh!” OneBlade Face + Body can take on any length of hair anywhere, so let’s expose his lame system—and scalp—to the world.

Brows Be Gone

Brows 1100x615_resized_5

There’s nothing more unsettling than a man with no eyebrows, so wield your OneBlade Face + Body in these extreme situations only. Fantasy commissioner restarted the draft because he picked the “wrong player?” Erase his eyebrows. Sore loser pulls the plug every time he’s about to lose a video game? Bye-bye, brows. Buddy brought buffalo cauliflower bites to watch the tourney championship because they “taste just like chicken wings?” Lose the friend, lose the eyebrows, keep the cauliflower. They’re honestly pretty great. 

The sports may be fantasy, but the losing is real. With OneBlade Face + Body, you can raise the stakes every football season, tourney time, or pick-up game with hairy humiliations that go above and beyond trash talk. Of course, you can also use OneBlade Face + Body to cut and style your own hair into victory formation for the winner’s circle—but the punishments on your friends just look so much sweeter.

Whichever look your league picks for punishing the loser, make sure to post it on social media and tag @PhilipsNorelco #PhilipsGroomingPunishments. Let’s see what you’ve got!

Additional Hairstyle Options:

No Shave ‘til Draft Day

no shave 1100x615_resized_9

The Superhero Chops

sh 1100x615_resized_6

Autopilot (for the guy who went on autodraft)

autopilot 1100x615_resized_4

For more information on OneBlade Face + Body, visit Philips.com

