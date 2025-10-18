Captain Morgan Teams With Football Legends to Transform Tailgates Across the Country With The Captain’s Challenge
The adventurous spirit of Captain Morgan will descend on tailgates across the country with a series of game day surprises and experiences that could result in incredible rewards.
There’s nothing quite like the magic of tailgating, when empty parking lots become lively havens for fans, friends and new camarades to gather.
But forget the barbecues and the pre-game rituals for a moment, if you can. This season, tailgates will play host to a game day spectacle that transforms local scenes into something unforgettable: The Captain’s Challenge.
And fans, we need your help.
A nationwide event series sponsored by Captain Morgan, The Captain’s Challenge is descending on both college and NFL tailgates this season, culminating at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California on February 8. The objective is to pit opposing fanbases against each other in a series of challenges and ramp up the hype ahead of kickoff.
Each event will be star-studded. With hometown football legends joining each party, fans will have no choice but to turn game day into the most epic day of the week as they compete for the ultimate prize: a Super Bowl LX x Captain Morgan experience with an electric performance hosted in one lucky city.
The Challenge
The first stop is October 18 at the Fraternity Lots in Columbia, South Carolina when the home team takes on Oklahoma. The humble parking lot near the stadium will become larger than life, teeming with classic gameday spirit.
The Captain’s Challenge asks fans to embrace the unexpected with spontaneous adventures that speak to the heart of Captain Morgan’s bold spirit: You’ll rally your crew and say yes to whatever comes your way, for a chance to see who claims ownership of their city’s bragging rights. There will also be exclusive prizes on offer, such as custom Captain Morgan gear, and upgraded game day experiences like behind-the-scenes stadium tours, club tickets, and sideline passes.
The nationwide tailgate party will be emcee’d by host and content creator West Wilson, who says fans can expect a touch of unpredictability throughout the Captain’s Challenge. “You never know what The Captain’s Challenge is going to throw at you—but that’s the point,” West Wilson shares. “This football season, it’s all about how your crew shows up when the pressure’s on. I’m hyped to lead the charge—because after all, no tailgate is complete without Captain Morgan.”
The Hometown Hero
On the field, it might be a steep test for South Carolina as they host the No. 5 ranked Oklahoma. But with the right energy emanating from the tailgate, anything can happen. The Garnet and Black faithful will have their spirits buoyed by Melvin Ingram, the former South Carolina linebacker, who earned All-American and All-SEC honors in 2011. Ingram, who went on to earn three Pro-Bowl honors throughout a storied NFL career, will serve as the home team's hype man. He’ll be interviewed by sideline reporter Kennedy Smith, a former all-SEC track star at Texas A&M University.
Ingram will be with the fans every step of the way, as he transitions away from the field and embeds himself with supporters. What’s more, it’ll be his tailgating debut.
"I haven't had a chance to tailgate so this is my first time out with the crowds before a game. We created an atmosphere that has continued on and I can't wait to be a part of it,” the South Carolina legend says.
If you can’t make it to Columbia don’t fear, you can watch from afar through our sites and socials to see what you missed. We’ll also be bringing the fun and more surprise guests around the country with more chances to win big. Keep an eye out for more details and ways to get involved at the coming stops in Jacksonville, Florida on November 1st and College Station, Texas on November 15th.
See you at the game(s).
Follow @CaptainMorganUSA and visit The Captain's Challenge hub to catch the fun when it hits your turf and Captain While You Can.