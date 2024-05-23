Introducing PUMA x Palm Tree Crew Collection
PUMA Golf teams up with SI to get a behind the scenes look at one of their newest collabs between PUMA x Palm Tree Crew which were inspired by PGA Tour player, Rickie Fowler and world renowned DJ, Kygo. Between their friendships and bringing their two worlds together, the PUMA x PTC team brings fans golf and lifestyle products that promote a hustle hard but relax easy mentality. In true spirit, the teams debuted the product at this year’s WM Open which is known to be the biggest party on grass.
