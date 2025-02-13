Sports Illustrated 4 Nations Face-Off Experience Caps NHL Mid-Season Finale
The excitement and speculation are already simmering around the NHL's newest innovation, the 4 Nations Face-Off, pitting star-studded teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the U.S. against each other in a tense, seven-game tournament. Replacing the NHL's three-game “fantasy draft” format with a seven-game mini-season spanning two cities, the 4 Nations Face-Off prefigures the upcoming international competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo.
The 4 Nations Face-Off reaches its climax Feb. 20 with the championship game at the TD Garden in Boston. Just around the corner at the city's premier event venue Big Night Live, Sports Illustrated kicks off its own celebration of hockey's best with the Sports Illustrated 4 Nations Face-Off Experience. Presented in partnership with Big Night Live, the Sports Illustrated 4 Nations Face-Off Experience is set to deliver electrifying musical performances, first-class hospitality and a party vibe designed to appeal to every kind of hockey fan.
Chart-topping DJ duo Loud Luxury—whose hit track “Body” has crossed the billion-stream barrier—headlines the event, bringing their dazzling live show to the world's biggest hockey party. Ardent fans as well as accomplished artists, Loud Luxury are no stranger to the NHL faithful, having performed at both the 2024 All-Star game as well as the 2024 NHL Awards in June. Setting the stage for the two-time Juno Award winners will be Z3LLA, another international artist/DJ duo, whose unique sound remixes the music and beats of their native Brazil and Persia.
“Hockey fans love a great party,” says EVP of Entertainment & Special Projects at Authentic Brands Group, Matt Goldstein, “Anyone who's ever partied with them knows that. We wanted to make the Sports Illustrated 4 Nations Face-Off Experience a party worthy of the NHL, its players and its fans. Come February 20, everyone who's not at the TD Garden—and a few of them who are—is going to want to be at Big Night Live. Between the music, the incredible venue, and the love of the sport that you're going to see reflected in every detail, this is going to be a party they'll be talking about all the way through the Stanley Cup Finals and beyond.”
Tickets for the Sports Illustrated 4 Nations Face-Off Experience are on sale now, starting at $35 for general admission. Purchase tickets at bignightlive.com or contact zgoldberg@authentic.com to learn about VIP table sales and maximize your Face-Off Experience.