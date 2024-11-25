Here Are the Best Cyber Week Deals on Sports Gifts and Collectibles
In search of some fun Thanksgiving table conversation? Ask the elders in your family about when taking advantage of Black Friday discounts meant driving to a local retail store and waiting in line before sunrise. You’d watch your breath billow out in vaporous clouds while you sized up your competition. Once the doors opened, you had to blend the speed of an Olympic sprinter with the aggression of an offensive lineman in order to stake your claim to the merchandise you came for.
But now we have Cyber Week, which means you can enjoy that extra helping of mashed potatoes without worrying that it might slow you down the next day in the kitchen appliances aisle. You might not have stories like the time Uncle Dave broke some guy’s nose diving for a half-price clock radio, but trust us, this is much better.
This holiday season, we have a sneaking suspicion you're going to be shopping for someone whose home or office includes walls. We've got a bunch of discounted options for those walls, everything from images of SI’s stunning swimsuit models from SI Trends at Allposters.com to framed reproductions of classic SI magazine stories, via our SI Features line. Even better, we’ve secured a discount on prints from the Neil Leifer Collection. If you don’t know Leifer by name, we bet you know his work—he snapped many of the most iconic images in American sports while working for magazines like LIFE, TIME, Newsweek and, of course, Sports Illustrated.
For a full week (from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Tuesday, Dec. 3), you’re in line for a 20% discount on any purchase from the Leifer Collection. The SI Trends sale runs a little longer (25% off orders $25 and over, starting Thanksgiving Day and ending Monday, Dec. 9), but the SI Features deal (up to 57% off!) is limited to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
If you prefer your printed media with covers and a binding, our publishing partner Triumph Books is ready to give you half off of all the SI titles you can cram into your cart: biographies, histories, team and championship retrospectives, children's guides and more. Each book delivers the impeccable writing, photos and artwork you've come to expect from America’s premier sports media brand. You can check them out here—just enter the promo code WINTERSALE to save you 50%. This offer is live now and runs all the way through the end of the year.
Finally, we humbly suggest that you perhaps provide the sports fans in your life with some real, live sports. Our ticketing platform, Sports Illustrated Tickets, is running a 20% special for all its many sporting, music and cultural event offerings. But there's no sleeping on this deal—it's limited to Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday (promo code BF20) and Cyber Monday (promo code CM20).
There you have it, your SI Cyber Week deals. No need to thank us—save the gratitude for the bounty on your table and in your shopping cart.