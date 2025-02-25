Sports Illustrated The Party Rocks N'awlins
Was it a party? No, it was The Party.
Saturday, Feb. 8, the night before the Big Game, there was only one place to be, and that was Mardi Gras World, for Sports Illustrated The Party. We can say this with some certainty, because literally everybody was there.
If you wanted to eavesdrop on what Kevin Costner was saying to Bill Belichick, SI The Party was the only place you could do it. If you wanted to size up the athlete/swimsuit model/social media “it” couples of the moment, Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes as well as Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios were right there. If you wanted to evaluate the DJ skills of Guy Fieri, you could have caught him behind the turntables, making a guest appearance during Diplo's scorching set. (The only thing hotter than Diplo's mixing skills was his sick fringed leather jacket; we gotta think Costner was jealous.) Who is bigger, Vernon Davis or Reggie Bush? Who is thinner, Joel McHale or Josh Richards? We know the answers, because we were there. We're pretty sure that if you look closely at Offset's Instagram feed, you can see us in the background somewhere. That ridiculously tall, dark, handsome guy next to us at the bar ... was it Miles Teller or Jon Hamm? We might remember better if the NUTRL beverages didn't go down so easy, or we mixed in a Celsius or Saint James Iced Tea.
In short, it was straight-up, off the hook madness. Between Diplo and Dom Dolla keeping the dance party going into the night, the swag we took home from U.S. Polo Assn., and Camille Kostek's scorching hot skintight red dress—seriously, you could spot it from anywhere in the venue—SI The Party gave us a night we'll never forget. Our friends and followers are helping us out on that front, because we accidentally live-streamed the back half of our night across all of our social media. (Note to Verizon: Consider whether too much wireless connectivity might be a thing.)
It's true what they say, there's no party like a New Orleans party. To which we'll add, there's no New Orleans Party like SI The Party. Will we see you by the SF Bay for SI The Party 2026?