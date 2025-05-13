SI

Former Colorado Soccer Star Phoenix Dawn Miranda Makes SI Swim Debut

The former University of Colorado soccer star is one of three athletes from the Big 12 in the 2025 magazine.

Mike McDaniel

Phoenix Dawn Miranda was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Former University of Colorado soccer star Phoenix Dawn Miranda is making her SI Swim debut.

Miranda, a Hawai'i native, thrived on the soccer field for the Buffaloes, starting 21 games as a senior in Boulder. Miranda took part in training with Seattle FC of the NWSL earlier in 2025, and is now transitioning to modeling opportunities.

She is one of three athletes from the Big 12 conference represented in the 2025 magazine, joining former TCU basketball star Hailey Van Lith and former Central Florida track and field standout Rayniah Jones.

The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue is out today wherever magazines are sold.

Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

