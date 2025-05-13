Former Colorado Soccer Star Phoenix Dawn Miranda Makes SI Swim Debut
The former University of Colorado soccer star is one of three athletes from the Big 12 in the 2025 magazine.
Former University of Colorado soccer star Phoenix Dawn Miranda is making her SI Swim debut.
Miranda, a Hawai'i native, thrived on the soccer field for the Buffaloes, starting 21 games as a senior in Boulder. Miranda took part in training with Seattle FC of the NWSL earlier in 2025, and is now transitioning to modeling opportunities.
She is one of three athletes from the Big 12 conference represented in the 2025 magazine, joining former TCU basketball star Hailey Van Lith and former Central Florida track and field standout Rayniah Jones.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue is out today wherever magazines are sold.
