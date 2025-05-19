SI:AM Returns to Your Inbox as Sports Illustrated Relaunches Newsletters
Today is a day I’ve been waiting for. Sports Illustrated is back in the newsletter game, and you can click here to subscribe to our initial slate of relaunched newsletters as we begin to expand our offerings in that space.
If you need a refresher, my name is Dan Gartland. I’m a staff writer at SI, where I’ve worked for 11 years. In February 2022, I began writing SI:AM, our flagship morning newsletter. It’s been my favorite project I’ve worked on in my years at SI. I love staying on top of the news, keeping readers informed and giving my take on the news of the day. I especially enjoyed the feedback and interaction with readers, so I was disappointed when we had to pause the email version of SI:AM in March 2024.
I’ve kept writing SI:AM in the meantime, but it’s only been published on SI.com and not sent out as an email. That’s changing now. We’re thrilled to be relaunching SI’s slate of newsletter offerings, starting with SI:AM, and newsletters covering the NFL and golf will follow in the coming weeks. (Again, you can subscribe to those newsletters at this link.)
SI:AM will look a little different as part of this relaunch, but its soul will remain the same. It will still highlight the best of Sports Illustrated’s coverage and everything else going on in the world of sports. No matter what your favorite sport is or how big a fan you are, SI:AM will have something for you. I can’t wait to get started again.