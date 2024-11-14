Sports Illustrated to Release 2024 Total Athlete Issue
What does the phrase “total athlete” mean to you? For Sports Illustrated, it’s a name for every aspect of the mind, body and soul of athletes across all sports, from fitness and nutrition to motivation and mindset to training and recovery.
In honor of the world's total athletes, Sports Illustrated is releasing an exclusive issue in December on the stories of elite athletes who have mastered their own minds and bodies, including some who possess unorthodox skills. Offensive linemen Cesar Ruiz of the New Orleans Saints and Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the cover.
Here’s a brief description on Sports Illustrated's Total Athlete issue:
“As part of the December 2024 Total Athlete issue, SI explores how today’s complete competitors are expanding what’s possible with new fitness frontiers, cutting edge technology, mental training and more—from the behemoths of the NFL’s offensive line, to a versatile WNBA veteran, to a special group of athletes who forgo the fundamentals and go against the grain.”
The issue costs $8.99, plus $4.00 shipping and handling.
You can order the 2024 Total Athlete issue here.