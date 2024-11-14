SI

Sports Illustrated to Release 2024 Total Athlete Issue

Get your copy today.

Kristen Wong

Cesar Ruiz and Tristan Wirfs are the cover athletes of the 2024 Total Athlete Cover Issue for Sports Illustrated
Cesar Ruiz and Tristan Wirfs are the cover athletes of the 2024 Total Athlete Cover Issue for Sports Illustrated / Sports Illustrated

What does the phrase “total athlete” mean to you? For Sports Illustrated, it’s a name for every aspect of the mind, body and soul of athletes across all sports, from fitness and nutrition to motivation and mindset to training and recovery. 

In honor of the world's total athletes, Sports Illustrated is releasing an exclusive issue in December on the stories of elite athletes who have mastered their own minds and bodies, including some who possess unorthodox skills. Offensive linemen Cesar Ruiz of the New Orleans Saints and Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the cover.

Here’s a brief description on Sports Illustrated's Total Athlete issue:

“As part of the December 2024 Total Athlete issue, SI explores how today’s complete competitors are expanding what’s possible with new fitness frontiers, cutting edge technology, mental training and more—from the behemoths of the NFL’s offensive line, to a versatile WNBA veteran, to a special group of athletes who forgo the fundamentals and go against the grain.”

The issue costs $8.99, plus $4.00 shipping and handling.

You can order the 2024 Total Athlete issue here.

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/Sports Illustrated