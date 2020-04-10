Where to Watch Sports on TV: Friday, April 10

Classic and recent memorable sporting events are hitting the airwaves for Friday, April 10

​Day 30 without sports, but there’s plenty of classics to watch on TV for April 10, including Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers winning the Super Bowl and Tiger Woods winning his fourth Masters Tournament.

(Note: All times are ET.)

6:00-11:30 p.m. on ESPN: Masters Rewind

The 2005 Final Round of The Masters tournament features Tiger Woods winning his fourth green jacket after defeating Chris DiMarco in a playoff. The victory at Augusta National was Woods’ third Masters championship in five years.

7:00-8:00 p.m. on ESPN2: 30 for 30

“Roll Tide/War Eagle” documents the incredible rivalry between Alabama and Auburn. Incredible to see just how deep-rooted the bad blood is between fans and the intensity of this rivalry.

8:00-9:30 p.m. on ESPN2: 30 for 30

“You Don’t Know Bo” takes a look a legendary two sport athlete Bo Jackson.

9:30-10:30 p.m. on ESPN2: 30 for 30

“Deion’s Double-Play” features Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and how he played in games for the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons in a 24-hour period during the 1992 season.

7:00-9:00 p.m. on ESPN News: UFC Fight Night

Heavyweight bout between two-time former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez. Don’t blink while watching this fight, it was over 26 seconds in the first round.

7:00-9:00 p.m. on ESPN U: College Football

Cincinnati and Ohio State battle in 2019.

7:00-10:00 p.m.on FS1: Super Bowl Replay

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV

8:00-9:00 p.m. on NFL Network: Path to the Draft

Analysis of the top prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

8:00-10:00 p.m. on MLB Network: Bull Durham

Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, and Tim Robbins star in this classic baseball movie about a minor league baseball team.

9:00-12:00 p.m. on NFL Network: Super Bowl Classics

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

11:00-1:00 p.m. on FS1: World Poker Tour

WPT World Championships Championships

