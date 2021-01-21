Sarah Fuller Introduces VP Kamala Harris at Inauguration Ceremony

SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Sarah Fuller, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kim Ng Take Part in Inauguration Ceremony

Author:
Publish date:

Weeks after becoming the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game, Vanderbilt goalkeeper and kicker Sarah Fuller participated in Wednesday's inauguration ceremony by introducing Vice President Kamala Harris during the evening's celebration Wednesday night.

Harris is the first woman, the first Black American and first person of South Asian descent to hold the office.

"I faced a lot of challenges as a goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt University women's soccer team, and as a kicker on the football team. But seeing other women break barriers, and be the first at what they do inspired me and gave me the strength to succeed," Fuller said. "And that's why it is such an honor to introduce a true groundbreaker, and after 232 years of waiting, being able to say these words: Our nation's first woman vice president—Vice President Kamala Harris."

Fuller wasn't the only member of the sports world to partake in Wednesday's ceremony. Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng—the first woman to be a general manager in baseball history—read a portion of Ronald Reagan's inaugural address earlier in the evening. Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also participated, reading from Abraham Lincoln's inaugural address.

Fuller appeared in two games for Vanderbilt in 2020, making two extra points in her second game. She is expected to transfer to North Texas this year to continue her soccer career, and will likely not make another appearance in a football game.

"It looks like my time as a football player has come to an end," Fuller said in a statement in December. "I would like to thank personally the entire Vanderbilt football team, coaches and support staff for this amazing opportunity to be a part of this program. I was accepted as an athlete and a true member of this team. This is an experience that I will never forget and will cherish forever."

YOU MAY LIKE

sarah fuller inauguration
Play
Sports

Sarah Fuller Introduces VP Kamala Harris at Inauguration Ceremony

Fuller was among the sports figures to participate in Wednesday's inauguration ceremony, along with Marlins general manager Kim Ng and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kyrie Irving
Play
NBA

Nets Lose to Cavs in First Game With Irving, Durant and Harden

Wednesday's game marked the first time all three stars played together for the Nets, but it didn't go as planned.

larry scott
College

Pac-12 to Part Ways With Commissioner Larry Scott

Scott has been the Pac-12's commissioner since 2009, and his contract reportedly ran through 2022.

bradley beal
Play
NBA

Beal, Wizards 'Fighting' NBA on Whether to Resume Play

The Wizards have not played a game since Jan. 11 as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.

bauer
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Monitoring Market for Trevor Bauer

Bauer won the NL Cy Young award last season, finishing the year with a 1.73 ERA.

Jan 19, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket while defended by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Play
NBA

Judge Rules Zion Williamson Doesn't Owe $100M to Ex-Marketing Agent

Williamson's case concerned a contract he terminated with a marketing agent who was seeking $100 million in damages from the former Duke star.

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) moves to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena.
Play
NBA

Pistons Rookie Killian Hayes to Rehab Hip Injury for at Least Eight Weeks

Hayes, the No. 7 pick in last year's NBA Draft, started all seven games he played for the Pistons, averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 assists on 27.7% shooting.

Real-Madrid-Out-Copa-Del-Rey
Play
Soccer

10-Man, 3rd-Tier Alcoyano Dumps Real Madrid Out of Copa

Real Madrid's misery in the competition continues, as the giant exits in the third round.