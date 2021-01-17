Vanderbilt's Fuller to Speak at Biden-Harris Inauguration

SI.com
Vanderbilt Kicker Sarah Fuller to Participate in Presidential Inauguration

Former Vanderbilt kicker and soccer player Sarah Fuller made history in 2020 as she appeared in a pair of SEC contests, and she's expected to witness history once again on Wednesday.

Fuller is slated to speak at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Fuller reportedly taped a video on Vanderbilt's campus last week ahead of Wednesday's inauguration. 

"It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions," Fuller tweeted on Sunday. "This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman."

Fuller played in two games for Vanderbilt in 2020. She became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game on Nov. 28, and she became the first woman to score in a Power 5 game with a pair of extra points on Dec. 12. Fuller broke the gender barrier in Power 5 football in 2020, and she's now begun 2021 on another historic note.

Last year will likely mark Fuller's last appearance in a football game. She is expected to transfer to North Texas before the 2021 fall semester, where she will continue to play college soccer. Fuller is currently the goalie for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team

"It looks like my time as a football player has come to an end," Fuller said in a statement. "I would like to thank personally the entire Vanderbilt football team, coaches and support staff for this amazing opportunity to be a part of this program.

"I was accepted as an athlete and a true member of this team. This is an experience that I will never forget and will cherish forever. Good luck to the seniors and staff who are moving on to new adventures. Best wishes to the team as this program moves forward and continues to grow."

