Son of Ex-NFL QB Bubby Brister Arrested After Fatal Hit-and-Run

Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Bubby Brister, turned himself into police on Wednesday, days after a hit-and-run that killed a 44-year-old man near LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge.

Brister has been charged with hit-and-run, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The Baton Rouge Advocate reported that police believe the 21-year-old Brister was driving a black Range Rover SUV that struck pedestrian Jude Jarreau, who was attempting to cross a street late Saturday. Jarreau died at the scene. Per the Advocate, the driver fled the scene of the accident before police arrived.

Police subsequently asked the public for information regarding the incident. Brister’s attorney, John McLindon, said his client began arranging to self-surrender to police after he “figured out somebody had been hit and died” on Sunday.

If Brister is convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and be fined up to $5,000, per Louisiana law.

Brister played quarterback at Northern Colorado as a freshman in 2021, seeing limited action.

Bubby Brister played 15 NFL seasons with the Steelers, Eagles, Jets, Broncos and Vikings, retiring in 2001.