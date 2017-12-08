How to Watch Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Show

Everything you need to know about Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year show.

By Daniel Rapaport
December 08, 2017

For the first time in the award's 63-year-history, the handing out of Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Award will be televised. The ceremony has been condensed to a one-hour special hosted by comedian Joel McHale that will air at 8 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Network. The show can be live streamed here

This year's winners of the Sportsperson of the Year Award are J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros, two men who have been instrumental in helping the city of Houston recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. Both men were in attendance to accept the award and made speeches. 

The Sportsperson of the Year isn't the only award that was handed out. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was awarded the Rising Star award, Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore received the Performer of the Year award, and former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was given the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for his activism in combating racial injustice in America.

Embiid, Moore and Kaepernick were all in attendance to accept their awards, and Kaepernick said he plans to continue his work "with or without the NFL's platform." 

"I say this as a person who receives credit for using my platform to protest systemic oppression, racialized injustice and and the dire consequences of anti-blackness in America," Kaepernick said at the ceremony, which was at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

"I accept this award not for myself, but on behalf of the people. Because if it were not for my love of the people, I would not have protested. And if it was not for the support from the people, I would not be on this stage today."

Kaepernick's full remarks, which lasted roughly five minutes, can be seen on the broadcast. 

Ten-year-old football player/track star Bunchie Young was named SI's Sportskid of the Year. He, too, made a brief speech.

You May Like

More Sportsperson

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters