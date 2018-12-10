Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Being Named Sportsperson of the Year: 'We Are Really Honored'

Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

The Warriors became the fourth team since 1980 to receive the award.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 10, 2018

Golden State Warriors head coach is "honored' his team was named Sports Illustrated's 2018 Sportsperson of the Year on Monday.

Since 1954, Sports Illustrated has selected a Sportsperson of the Year: the athlete or team who best exemplifies the ideals of achievement and sportsmanship. This year's award focused on the power of sports to amaze, surprise and inspire. This year, the Warriors were named the recipients of SI's 65th award for exhibiting those attributes on and off the court.

In awarding Sportsperson of the Year to the Warriors, SI is also recognizing the team's franchise-wide commitment to service, community and the importance of taking a stand on matters beyond basketball.

From the Editors: Why the Golden State Warriors Are SI’s 2018 Sportsperson of the Year Honorees

Kerr expressed the significance the award has for his team in a video released on the Warriors' Twitter page.

"We are really honored to be named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated," Kerr said. "It's really an incredible award. Usually, it goes to an individual, but the fact that it's going to our team I think really recognizes what the Warriors have been all about in terms of strength in numbers, the people involved, so many great players and people in management and ownership. The contributions of many have led to this success. I'm thrilled that Sports Illustrated is recognizing us and honoring us in such an amazing fashion."

Warriors President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Bob Myers also expressed his gratitude after his team was chosen as this year's honoree.

"This is an incredible honor and one that certainly signifies our Strength in Numbers philosophy as a team and organization,” Warriors President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Bob Myers told The Associated Press. “Our success is due to the contributions of every single player, coach and staff member in our organization; for Sports Illustrated to recognize this unique dynamic is truly special.”

Sportsperson of the Year: Read the Full Feature Story Exclusively on Apple News

The Warriors are the fourth team ever and the first since the 2004 Boston Red Sox to win SI's Sportsperson of the Year award. The U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team in 1980 and the US Women's Soccer team in 1999 were the other two teams to earn the honor.

The Warriors will be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Dec. 17 issue and celebrated at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Award Show, airing on NBC Sports Network Thursday, December 13 at 9 p.m. ET. Comedian and actor Joel McHale will host this year’s event.

