Dallas Mavericks small forward Luka Doncic has been named Sports Illustrated's 2019 Breakout of the Year.

Each year, sports fans witness a performance that someday we’ll look back on as the moment that a star was born. SI’s Breakout of the Year—honorees in recent years have been Alvin Kamara, Joel Embiid and Francisco Lindor—recognizes that spirit of achievement and arrival. These are players who have displayed significant growth since their previous year in the league and this year, that honor goes to the Mavericks’ sophomore superstar.

After being honored as player of the month for October and November, the 20-year-old owns the record for the most triple-doubles by a player before his 21st birthday in NBA history and currently leads the NBA in triple-doubles. Through 19 games in 2019–20, Doncic ranks third in the league in scoring (30.6 ppg), second in assists (9.6 apg) and 15th in rebounding (9.9 rpg).

He’s also riding a streak of 15 consecutive games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, which is tied for the fourth-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger (1976-77). Only Michael Jordan (18-game streak) and Russell Westbrook (16 and 17-game streaks) have produced longer such streaks since the merger.

The second-year Slovenian has led the Mavericks to a 14-6 record so far this season following a standout rookie campaign last year, which saw him win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

The award presentation will take place at SI's Sportsperson of the Year event on Dec. 9 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.