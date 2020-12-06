LeBron Is First Three-Time Sportsperson of the Year Winner

SI.com
LeBron James Becomes First Three-Time Sportsperson of the Year Winner

Lakers star LeBron James became the first athlete to be named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year three times, when he was one of five athlete activists to receive this year's honor.

James previously won the award in 2012 and 2016. This year, the Lakers star is one of five recipients, joined by Breanna Stewart, Patrick Mahomes, Naomi Osaka and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. SI announced its annual accolade Sunday morning.

The 35-year-old James capped off his NBA season by helping the Lakers win their 17th championship in franchise history. But beyond winning his fourth NBA title, James was also among a group of NBA players who used their platforms to speak out on police brutality, racial inequality and voting initiatives.

SI's 2020 Sportsperson of the Year: The Activist Athlete

James frequently addressed the shootings of multiple Black men and women and used his standing to speak out on issues related to the election and voter registration. More Than a Vote, an organization headlined by James, helped sign up over 10,000 volunteer poll workers in its efforts to combat voter suppression.

With the honor, James surpassed legendary golfer Tiger Woods in total Sportsperson of the Year awards, with Woods having taken home the prestigious honor in 1996 and 2000.

Only four times previously has a group of more than two people been awarded with the honor.

Check out SI's honorees’ stories in more detail here on SI.com beginning tomorrow.

