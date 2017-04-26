At the end of Wednesday’s Outside the Lines, ESPN’s Bob Ley crystallized what many employees there were feeling.

It has been a difficult day at ESPN, where as many as 100 people are expected to lose their jobs. The list of employees on the way out includes several big names like Ed Werder, Jane McManus and Trent Dilfer. The network’s NHL, college sports and MLB coverage was also significantly impacted by the moves.

At the end of Wednesday’s broadcast, Ley took a moment to thank his departed colleagues for their contributions.

From Bob Ley pic.twitter.com/rjJVi7JZaZ — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) April 26, 2017

Ley, 62, has been with ESPN since the company’s founding in 1979.