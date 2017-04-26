Tech & Media

The latest on ESPN layoffs: Ed Werder among list of employees let go

SI Wire
3 hours ago

ESPN is set to lay off about 100 staffers, Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch reports, including recognizable reporters and analysts. 

Veteran NFL reporter Ed Werder is among those being let go, effective immediately, he announced. Werder had been with ESPN for 17 years. Anchor John Buccigross was not laid off, contrary to earlier reports.

While previous rounds of layoffs at ESPN have focused on behind-the-scenes staff, most of the employees let go this time around expected to be on-camera personalities and ESPN.com writers.

A running list of layoffs is below. 

Ed Werder

​Paul Kuharsky

​Scott Burnside

Brett McMurphy

Pierre LeBrun

Dana O’Neill

Brendan Fitzgerald

Joe MacDonald

Mike L. Goodman

Austin Ward

Jesse Temple

Jim Bowden

Eamonn Brennan

Mark Saxon

Jeremy Crabtree

Jean-Jacques Taylor

Johnette Howard

Derek Tyson

“These decisions impact talented people who have done great work for our company,” ESPN president John Skipper wrote in an email to employees Wednesday morning. “I would like to thank all of them for their efforts and their many contributions to ESPN.”

The company is focusing on its personality-driven SportsCenter​ shows, developing its app and social media presence, it said in a statement Wednesday.

This post will be updated throughout the day. 

