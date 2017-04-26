ESPN is set to lay off about 100 staffers, Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch reports, including recognizable reporters and analysts.

Veteran NFL reporter Ed Werder is among those being let go, effective immediately, he announced. Werder had been with ESPN for 17 years. Anchor John Buccigross was not laid off, contrary to earlier reports.

While previous rounds of layoffs at ESPN have focused on behind-the-scenes staff, most of the employees let go this time around expected to be on-camera personalities and ESPN.com writers.

A running list of layoffs is below.

Ed Werder

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

​Paul Kuharsky

Knew cuts were coming. Sad to say nine great years at ESPN end for me in July. Please stay tuned to @Midday180. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 24, 2017

​Scott Burnside

After 13 years of sticks and pucks can share that as of today my tenure at ESPN is at a close. I look forward to the next adventure. — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) April 26, 2017

Brett McMurphy

After 5 great years, I’ve been laid off by ESPN. It was a tremendous opportunity & I enjoyed working w/a lot of really, really good people — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) April 26, 2017

Pierre LeBrun

Want to thank https://t.co/r6GdLhHkPg for 9 fun years. Absolutely loved the gig. And very much look forward to continuing my work at TSN/RDS — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 26, 2017

Dana O’Neill

Add me to the list. Just got the 'call.' I've been informed my contract will not be renewed at ESPN. — Dana O'Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) April 26, 2017

Brendan Fitzgerald

I was treated great by #ESPN during my 3 years. Time to find out what's next. Will miss all the great people I worked with! #ToTheNextStep pic.twitter.com/ZIBHFvFZeJ — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzESPN) April 26, 2017

Joe MacDonald

After nearly eight years of covering the NHL, MLB and the NFL at ESPN, it's time for the next chapter in my career. — Joe McDonald (@MrMomJoeyMac) April 26, 2017

Mike L. Goodman

And hey, it turns out one of those people is me. Loved my time at ESPN, and now it's time to figure out what's next. — Mike L. Goodman (@TheM_L_G) April 26, 2017

Austin Ward

I've been informed that I'm no longer employed at ESPN. Greatly enjoyed covering the B1G, and will immediately try to find a new challenge! — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) April 26, 2017

Jesse Temple

Like other colleagues, I've been informed I am no longer working for ESPN. This is a crummy day, but I'll never stop pursuing my passion. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) April 26, 2017

Jim Bowden

I feel blessed & privileged to have worked @ESPN and most importantly work w/ so many great people.Thank you. I look forward to what's next — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenMLB) April 26, 2017

Eamonn Brennan

Bad news morning. I loved every bit of my eight years at ESPN and will miss it, and so many friends and colleagues there, profoundly. — Eamonn Brennan (@eamonnbrennan) April 26, 2017

Mark Saxon

Well, I'm a free agent. I learned a lot in eight years with ESPN and benefitted from being around a lot of smart people — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) April 26, 2017

Jeremy Crabtree

Six years ago, made most difficult decision ever made leaving @Rivals to come to @ESPN. Even after being laid off today, I don’t regret it. — Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) April 26, 2017

Jean-Jacques Taylor

It's ironic ESPN laid me off the same day as my first partner on the cowboys @Edwerderespn. I haven't been a FA in forever. This shud be fun — Jean-Jacques Taylor (@JJT_ESPNDallas) April 26, 2017

Johnette Howard

I just found out I'm among the layoffs at ESPN today. Enjoyed my eight years there immensely. Looking forward to what's next. — Johnette Howard (@JohnetteHoward) April 26, 2017

Derek Tyson

After 5 incredible years, I was laid off today by ESPN. I met & worked w/ some great people & I am very grateful to ESPN for the opportunity — Derek Tyson (@DerekTysonESPN) April 26, 2017

“These decisions impact talented people who have done great work for our company,” ESPN president John Skipper wrote in an email to employees Wednesday morning. “I would like to thank all of them for their efforts and their many contributions to ESPN.”

The company is focusing on its personality-driven SportsCenter​ shows, developing its app and social media presence, it said in a statement Wednesday.

This post will be updated throughout the day.