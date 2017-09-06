Tech & Media

Formerly Paralyzed ESPN Host Victoria Arlen Joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast

0:50 | Tech & Media
Media Circus: Discussing 2017's College Football Announcers
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

There are more famous athletes on the upcoming season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars—Terrell Owens and Derek Fisher—but none more remarkable than Victoria Arlen. 

Arlen, 22, will compete on DWTS a year and a half after learning how to walk again.

When Arlen was 11, she contracted a rare autoimmune disease that left her in a vegetative state. She spent nearly four years “locked” inside her body, aware of her surroundings but unable to communicate in any way. By the age of 15, she slowly regained the ability to move but was left paralyzed from the waist down. Two years later, Arlen won three silvers and a gold at the Paralympics.

Arlen was hired by ESPN as a features reporter in late 2015 and in March 2016 took her first unassisted steps in 10 years.

Arlen is one of four athletes competing on this season of DWTS, in addition to Fisher, Owens and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters