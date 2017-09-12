Tech & Media

Jemele Hill Hears From ESPN After Calling Donald Trump A White Supremacist

ESPN has released a statement on Jemele Hill's string of tweets Monday in which she ripped Donald Trump.

Hill, who co-hosts the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter, started off by responding to a tweet about Kid Rock.

Things quickly escalated from there and Hill started to respond to people about Trump. The topic of the tweets quickly shifted to white supremacy.

 

Tuesday afternoon, ESPN PR addressed Hill's comments.

 

