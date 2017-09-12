Ryen Russillo Returns To ESPN And Apologizes After Suspension Following Arrest

ESPN has released a statement on Jemele Hill's string of tweets Monday in which she ripped Donald Trump.

Hill, who co-hosts the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter, started off by responding to a tweet about Kid Rock.

He loves black people so much that he pandered to racists by using a flag that unquestionably stands for dehumanizing black people. https://t.co/ukbl3RodoP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Things quickly escalated from there and Hill started to respond to people about Trump. The topic of the tweets quickly shifted to white supremacy.

Trump, in fact, suggested HBCUs were unconstitutional https://t.co/fIq91eN2lG — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

And while you can certainly criticize black ppl for supporting Dems, the other side has done nothing but endorse/promote white supremacy — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

He has surrounded himself with white supremacists -- no they are not "alt right" -- and you want me to believe he isn't a white supremacist? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

No the media doesn't make it a threat. It IS a threat. He has empowered white supremacists (see: Charlottesville). — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

How is it a "false narrative?" Did he hire and court white supremacists? Answer: YES — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

Tuesday afternoon, ESPN PR addressed Hill's comments.