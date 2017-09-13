Tech & Media

White House Calls Jemele Hill's 'White Supremacist' Tweets, 'Fireable Offense'

0:41 | Tech & Media
Jemele Hill Hears From ESPN After Calling Donald Trump A White Supremacist
Jimmy Traina
6 minutes ago

The controversy surrounding ESPN host, Jemele Hill, is not going away.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a briefing on Wednesday that Hill's tweets calling Donald Trump a white supremacist were, "a fireable offense," and "outrageous."

When asked if Trump knew about Hill's comments, Sanders responded, "I'm not sure if he's aware, but I think that's one of the more outrageous comments anyone could make and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN."

Hill, who co-hosts the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, sent a string of Tweets Monday in which she said Trump was a "white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself with other white supremacists."

ESPN released a statement Tuesday saying Hill's comments "do not represent the position of ESPN" and that the network had addressed the remarks with Hill.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters