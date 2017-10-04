Tech & Media

ESPN Pulls Michigan-Michigan State Promo After Complaint From North Texas

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Dan Gartland
Wednesday October 4th, 2017

ESPN copped to making an unfortunate error in an ad for Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State game after receiving a complaint from North Texas. 

ABC will air the Wolverines-Spartans game on Saturday night and the network is promoting the matchup with an ad that identifies MSU as “Mean Green.” The ad ran during Tuesday night’s Yankees-Twins Wild Card Game and immediately left viewers scratching their heads, given that Mean Green is already the nickname for another college football team: North Texas. 

UNT athletic director Wren Baker spotted the appropriation and helpfully reminded the network that it was a clear case of copyright infringement. 

It didn’t take long for ESPN to respond. Baker said Wednesday morning that he had spoken with the network and the commercial had already been amended. 

Baker also pointed out to USA Today that Michigan State has previously referred to itself as Mean Green, though in a basketball context. Baker said he’s spoken with MSU AD Mark Hollis about the issue as well. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters