SB Nation Posts Reproduced on CBS Sports Without Attribution Due to App Malfunction

Posts from SB Nation team sites were republished without attribution on CBS Sports. 

By Dan Gartland
December 05, 2017

Several writers for SB Nation team sites were surprised to see their work appearing without attribution on CBSSports.com, an error CBS attributed to a “technical issue” involving its mobile app. 

Wick Terrell, who writes for Reds Reporter, was the first to notice the issue, pointing out that his article on Shohei Ohtani’s decision not to sign with the Reds had been reproduced in its entirety on CBS, without attribution. Other SB Nation network authors then pointed out that the same thing was happening with their work

“When linking out to SB Nation stories through our app, a technical issue caused the stories to be inadvertently posted in their entirety on the site instead,” CBS Sports Digital said in a statement to SI.com. “We immediately fixed the issue and are taking steps to ensure this does not happen again.”

CBS has deleted the improperly published articles but a cached example can be seen here

