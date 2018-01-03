Craig Sager’s three children from his first marriage—Craig II, Kacy and Krista—were left out of their father’s will and his second wife won’t drop the issue, two of the kids say.

Craig II went public with the drama on Tuesday night.

Nothing like getting served, pestered by Sherrifs & taken to court over a Will that myself and my sisters are not only 100% excluded from but do not even have any interest in contesting in the first place. Thanks Dad 👌 — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 2, 2018

Kacy said she and her siblings didn’t intend to contest the will but Sager’s second wife, Stacy, “still sent sheriffs to our doors to drag us to court.” Both children say they just want to put the issue behind them.

Never contended anything to do w/ a will when I found out bc primarily I expected it & it’s what he wanted. It is what it is. We put our heads down & moved the hell on. But 2018 & I’m called on vacation bc another Sheriff came by

I’m not in it

+

I’m not fighting

=

Leave me alone! pic.twitter.com/jj63cedhHe — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 3, 2018

Kacy also said that she, Craig II and Krista have been “banned” from working with the Sager Strong Foundation, and that the charity’s Twitter account had liked at least one tweet critical of Kacy’s side of the story.

Shocker! The account for the @sagerstrong foundation, from which we have been 100% excluded (thus why you never see us at NBA events honoring it) is liking tweets from bigoted a-holes.



Yet no one can even pick up a phone & call us. Gotta make sheriffs/lawyers do it for ya... pic.twitter.com/x4lk91knMt — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) January 3, 2018

Sager married his first wife, Lisa, in 1980 and the couple had three children. While he was still married, he began dating Stacy and the couple married in 2002. They had two children together, Ryan and Riley.

Sager died in December 2016 after a long battle with leukemia.