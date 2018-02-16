Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has been approached by ESPN and FOX as a possible addition to their primetime schedule as a game analyst, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Manning has been approached a few times but has been reluctant to accept any offer. According to Marchand, FOX reached out to Manning before last season.

ESPN is looking for a replacement for Jon Gruden on Monday Night Football after he left to sign a 10-year deal worth approximately $100 million to coach the Oakland Raiders.Sean McDonough is the lead play-by-play announcer for Monday night but Marchand reports that changes could be coming to the Monday night booth so Joe Tessitore, Steve Levy and Dave Pasch may be considered for the play-by-play role.

If ESPN can not land Manning, ESPN may consider holding auditions for its internal candidates, according to the Post. Matt Hasselbeck, who called the Pro Bowl for ESPN is also a candidate for Gruden’s job. Last month, ESPN exec Stephanie Druley told Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch that Manning is aware of ESPN’s interest but there was nothing beyond that at this time.

“We like Peyton Manning,’ Druley told SI. “And we would be foolish not to talk him.”