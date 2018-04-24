Famed New York radio host Mike Francesa will be back on the airwaves of WFAN after a four-month retirement, Bob Raissman of the New York Daily News reports.

Francesa told Newsday’s Neil Best earlier Tuesday that he was likely to return to the station.

“This is for those who started this campaign in recent days,” Francesa told Newsday. “I didn’t decide to go back to WFAN until I was told I better not go back. For those behind it, that was the moment I decided to return.”

The 64-year-old’s last show for WFAN was Dec. 15 and he was expected to explore other opportunities after his non-compete clause expired on April 1.

Francesa previously occupied the 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. timeslot for the station. After his departure, the station hired Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott to host from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts hosting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Carlin, Gray and Scott will not be let go by the station.​ Raisman reports that Francesa’s new show will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the 10–3 shift divided between the Carlin-Gray-Scott and Benigno-Roberts teams.